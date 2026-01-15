Angel Reese and A'ja Wilson will be adding actresses to their already impressive WNBA resumes after Stephen Curry has added them to the cast of his upcoming film, GOAT.

The WNBA stars will be making cameos in the animated movie, GOAT, which is produced by Curry, according to a social post on ESPNW.

Reese will be a polar bear in the film named Propp, while the WNBA four-time MVP will play a reptile named Kouyate. The women know their way around a basketball court and also around a studio as they lean into off-the-court adventures. In 2025, Reese starred in the thriller A House of Dynamite, and Wilson made a cameo in LeBron James-led Space Jam: A New Legacy in 2021.

The Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces stars will be among the star-studded cast including Caleb McLaughlin, actress Gabrielle Union, musicians Jelly Roll and Jennifer Hudson and more.

The film follows a goat — which has a double meaning for the acronym “greatest of all time” — named Will (played by McLaughlin) who has dreams of being a roarball champion. He has to compete against the toughest athletes for a spot on the team.

“It has something in there for every generation,” Curry told USA TODAY in November. “We’re bringing something that hopefully is inspiring, something that brings family together, and something that's uplifting to a lot of different people in the audience that can find their best selves through one of the characters.”

Tyree Dillihay, who is known for Bob's Burgers, will be directing the film.

“As a lifelong fan of animation and sports, GOAT is my dream project,” Dillihay said in a statement per The Hollywood Reporter. “We’ve got a modern take on a classic story in a rich new world where amazing happens. I couldn’t ask for a better team of collaborators to help bring this experiential event to life.”

The animated film will release on Feb. 13 during the 2026 All-Star Weekend.

Take a look at the trailer below: