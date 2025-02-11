Several athletic programs at Talladega College have been cut due to a lack of resources to sustain all the programs. The college will be cutting the men’s volleyball, acrobatics and tumbling, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s indoor track programs.

The college made this decision based on a “comprehensive analysis of the resources necessary to support the continued success” of each program, which they later concluded was no longer feasible.

Talladega College further addressed these cuts in a press release:

“In making these tough decisions, it is essential to note that a feasibility study was not conducted before establishing these programs. The decision to establish these programs was made in the spirit of fostering a diverse and inclusive athletic environment. However, early on, such studies would have revealed that these programs were not sustainable under present institutional conditions.”

The college also stated in the release that they will assist student-athletes who would like to transfer to another school.

“While the conclusion of these programs is difficult, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing quality education and supporting all students in their endeavors. We extend our deepest gratitude to our athletes, coaches, and fans for their unwavering support and dedication throughout the program's history.”

This news comes a few months after the women’s gymnastics team at Talladega College was cut due to lack of funding. The team was cut following their successful inaugural season. The women’s gymnastics team made history as the first HBCU to win an NCAA Team Competition. The team made its debut in February 2023 with Aja Sim-Fletcher serving as head coach. Members of the team tried their best to save the program, seeking outside funds to cover the team’s $500,000 budget. Sadly, they were unable to meet their goal.

Most of the gymnasts from Talladega College transferred to Wilberforce University last August to join its inaugural women's gymnastics team. The team was set to begin competing last month.