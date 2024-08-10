The majority of gymnasts from Talladega College’s recently discontinued program will transfer to Wilberforce University for the school’s inaugural gymnastics team, according to an announcement by Brown Girls Do Gymnastics on social media. The Wilberforce team is set to begin competing in January 2025 under the leadership of newly appointed Head Coach Eboni Jackson.

Jackson, a former collegiate gymnast at Wionna State, is a highly accomplished athlete with an impressive track record. Despite a season-ending injury in 2018, she excelled in various meets, showcasing remarkable skills on bars, beam, floor, and vault. In 2017, she clinched the national championship in floor exercise, displaying consistency and excellence across events. In 2016, she secured the NCGA National Championship in the All-Around category and earned First Team All-American honors for her exceptional balance beam routines. She joins the newly formed gymnastics team after a two-year stint as coach at Converse University.

In an early August statement, Jackson expressed her excitement to lead the new Wilberforce gymnastics team. “I am honored to join Wilberforce University and lead the new women’s gymnastics team. This is a unique opportunity to create a legacy of excellence and empowerment. I look forward to working with our talented athletes and building a program that reflects the values and aspirations of Wilberforce University.”

Wilberforce University President Dr. Vann Newkirk expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming gymnastics program. “I am proud to be the president who launched the first HBCU gymnastics team and now the third. We are elevating the mission that the second HBCU started and making it accessible for our gymnasts,” Newkirk stated. “This new team signifies our commitment to providing more opportunities for student-athletes.”

The transfer follows Talladega College’s decision last month to shut down its gymnastics program after only a year, despite its notable success. The program was discontinued due to insufficient funding, leaving the athletes seeking new opportunities. Talladega’s team required $500,000 to sustain operations and provide 6.5 scholarships for student-athletes. Despite backing from advocacy groups like Black Girls Do Gymnastics and the Isla Foundation, the program was unable to secure the necessary funds.

Before the final decision was made public, Talladega had already recruited ten new gymnasts, further highlighting the program’s potential and the unfortunate timing of its closure. Meanwhile, Talladega’s star gymnast Kyrstin Johnson announced her transfer to Temple University via her X account. Johnson is notable for being the first gymnast from an HBCU to win an NCAA Team Competition.

The establishment of Wilberforce’s team represents a significant step in expanding opportunities for gymnasts at HBCUs, especially following the closure of Talladega’s program. Originally set to be the third HBCU gymnastics team after Fisk University and Talladega College, Wilberforce now stands as one of only two institutions actively supporting HBCU gymnastics, alongside Fisk University.

The transition of Talladega’s athletes to Wilberforce is expected to bolster an emerging program promising new prospects for the gymnasts and the HBCU gymnastics landscape.