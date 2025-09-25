Saturday's matchup between the Alabama State Hornets and the Florida A&M Rattlers is more than just another conference game; it is a pivotal moment that could reshape the SWAC championship race. While Florida A&M has long been considered a perennial contender, a closer look at the two programs this season reveals that Alabama State is primed to make a decisive move and fully cement itself as a top-tier threat.

Since the second year of Coach Eddie Robinson Jr.’s tenure, the Alabama State Hornets have consistently been a contender in the SWAC East. Their identity has been built on a fierce and ferocious defense, a unit that currently ranks near the top of the conference in total defense. This consistency on that side of the ball has been a constant, but what has changed this year is the offense.

With the addition of Andrew Body, who was the top quarterback recruit in 2024 and chose to remain with the program, the Hornets' offense has finally found its rhythm. Body's immense arm talent and ability to run the ball have proven to be the missing piece. Paired with a talented roster that includes players like running back Jamarie Hostzclaw and wide receivers Ajai Harrell and Dylan Djete, this offensive unit is now a legitimate force.

In contrast, Florida A&M has struggled to find its footing, even with an abundance of talent on their roster. In their recent victory over SIAC contender Albany State, the Rattlers’ offense was stagnant and struggled to establish a consistent ground game. It was not until the insertion of backup quarterback Jett Petty that the offense began to get things flowing, a situation that highlights the inconsistency of their starting unit.

This follows a challenging outing in the Orange Blossom Classic, where starter R.J. Johnson III had moments of misreads and failed to connect on any touchdowns. While the talent is undeniable, the team has shown a need for some soul searching as they navigate the season.

This upcoming game is a litmus test for both programs. For Florida A&M, a loss would not only be a blow to their record but could also put their hopes for a SWAC championship berth in jeopardy, especially with a crucial matchup against Jackson State looming in November.

For Alabama State, this is an opportunity to prove the concept that they are not just good, they are SWAC Championship Celebration Bowl good. A win against FAMU would not only affirm their place in the contender conversation but would also send a clear message that the SWAC East race is now a two-horse race between the Hornets and Jackson State.

I believe this is the week Alabama State makes its statement. While it's tempting to see this as a potential upset, the Hornets’ blend of a dominant defense and a dynamic new offensive leader in Andrew Body makes them the more formidable force. I am ready to make the projection: Alabama State will win this game and cement their status as a true championship contender.