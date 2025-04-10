Former Howard University star Blake Harper made headlines when he entered the transfer portal following the end of the season. Harper was one of the best HBCU players in the nation and he was sure to have his fair share of suitors when he put his name in the transfer portal. A questionable report from Rob Reinhart on Tuesday claimed that Harper had committed to the University of Maryland.

According to Awful Announcing, the Rob Reinhart account is a troll account that has been spreading false information about college basketball throughout the spring. A quick Google search reveals no evidence of any publications “Rob” has worked for or any articles under his byline.

However, through the Spring, the account has caused several erroneous reports to trend across social media. Harper quickly addressed the report by sharing a GIF to dismiss its validity.

Harper, a freshman, claimed the MEAC Freshman of the Year award after being named Freshman of the Week an astonishing 18 times during conference play. But his accolades didn’t stop there. The Washington, D.C. native also earned the prestigious MEAC Player of the Year title following an incredible debut season at the college level.

Harper delivered standout performances throughout the season. He led the MEAC in scoring with an impressive 19.5 points per game, reaching double figures in 29 of his 32 games, including five games where he scored 30 or more points. He also ranked second in the conference in rebounding, averaging 6.3 boards per game, and placed fourth in assists with 3.5 per game, proving himself to be a well-rounded and dynamic player.

Wherever Blake Harper decides to go, his future team will be lucky to have him. He’s a talented player with a promising career ahead. While he hasn’t made his decision yet, he's likely to announce his next program on social media when the time comes.