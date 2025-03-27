Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz found himself in hot water after he announced the Caleb Wilson Memorial Scholarship during his sixth annual Boosie Bash Festival at Southern University. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill threatened the rapper with legal action, stating that. Wilson’s family never gave Boosie or event organizers permission to use Caleb’s name or image to promote the event. Boosie has since responded to Murrill’s threat of legal action.

“Caleb Wilson’s parents have advised me that they have not given consent and know nothing about their son’s name and image being used to promote this event, says Murrill.

Boosie responded by expressing his dissatisfaction and intention to fight the legal threats on social media. He underlined that he couldn't have used the tragedy for publicity because his event had been organized and publicized long before Wilson's tragic passing. He also added that he had been trying to get into contact with Wilson’s family to offer them financial assistance but had trouble getting in contact.

Boosie’s statements from his X account:

“*CAN SOMEONE FROM THAT FAMILY CALL ME 2052157895 NO ONE IS TRYING TO GET US ON THE LINE. IVE BEEN TRYIN TO GET YALL 20k SINCE IT WAS BROUGHT TO MY ATTENTION!! THE UNIVERSITY, NOONE WANTS TO PUT US CONTACT!! THIS IS A **** SHAME HOW THEY DOING ME 100 ATTORNEY GENERAL LIZ MURRAL U CAN CALL ME TOO. THE REVENUE I BRING TO THE CAPITOL CITY IS UNMATCHED!! THE FUN N EXCITEMENT IS UNMATCHED. NO VIOLENCE 6YEARS N A ROW AT MY EVENTS!! NOT EVEN A FIGHT NA CITY THAT MURDERS EVERY WEEKEND. INSTEAD OF TRYNG TO BRING ME DOWN N TAKE FROM ME MAYBE YALL SHOULD ALLOW ME TO BE PUT N POSITIONS TO MAKE A CHANGE N THE CITY. IVE HEARD THAT THIS ATTORNEY GENERAL HAS A GRUDGE AGAINST RAPPERS. IF THAT IS THE CASE, U NEED TO SIT-DOWN WITH ME N TALK. I'M NOT JUST A RAPPER, IM A RAPPER., IM A DADDY, FILMMAKER, ENTREPRENEUR N PHILANTHROPIST!! THIS THE REASON I LEFT THIS DAM STATE ” YALL WONT LET ME BE GREAT ” SMH ITS ALL GOOD I WILL FOREVER BE *#mrlouisiana”

“ITS SAD FOR THIS LAWYERn FAMILY TO SAY I PROMOTED MY EVENT OFF SOMEONES PASSING!! MY EVENT WAS PROMOTED ON EVENTBRITE SINCE NOV 14 THIS INCIDENT HAPPENED A WEEK BEFORE MY EVENT WAS TO TAKE PLACE!! HOW THE F*** CAN I CAPITALIZE OFF SOMEONE DEATH FOR A CONCERT. “THAT AINT ME ” A DEATH OF A STUDENT WONT HELP A CONCERT IT WOULD HURT A CONCERT!! I WAS ASK TO HELP THE SITUATION N THATS WHAT I WAS DOING ONCE I MADE IT HOME. BUT FOR YALL TO SAY THAT YALL ARE TAKING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST SOMEONE WHO IS TRYING TO HELP YALL IS A SLAP N MY FACE N “COMPLETELY WRONG!! WHEN KEEPING IT REAL GOES WRONG SMH BR IM DONE. ANOTHER MONEY GRAB!! THIS IS The ULTIMATE BETRAYAL SMH”

This incident has since caused a stir on social media, particularly within the HBCU community. Some people believe that Boosie had good intentions, while others believed that he should have received clear permission from Wilson’s family before using his name in connection with the event.