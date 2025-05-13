Charlie Ward is the latest HBCU head coach to coach his own son, as Anquan Boldin Jr., a former Buffalo guard, is transferring to Florida A&M. Boldin Jr. announced his commitment on Instagram, sharing a photoshoot in the team’s white jersey. Last month, Charlie Ward became the head coach of the Rattlers and spoke about how he was in it for the long haul.

“This is the only job, collegiate job, I was willing to take,” Ward said. “Many of you may know me as a Seminole, but I was born a Rattler. The opportunity to join FAMU, in this capacity, was a welcome one.”

He added, “This next chapter as a collegiate coach is not a stepping stone. Rather, it solidifies our commitment to Tallahassee.”

His son committing to the Rattlers certainly shows that the Ward family is committed to build the program. Boldin had interest from several institutions,

According to reports, the IMG Academy alum fielded interest in several top Division I programs, such as Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and San Diego State, before committing to Florida A&M. Boldin Jr. put up 7.5 points per game and 3.3 rebounds in 53 games at Buffalo.

Along with Boldin Jr., Ward has also landed a recruitment from Devere Palmer. Palmer is a JUCO talent out of Monroe University. During his two seasons at Monroe, the New York native averaged 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game across 59 games. This past season, Palmer earned NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention honors after playing a key role in leading his team to an East District Championship and securing a spot in the NJCAA National Tournament. In the tournament's first round, Palmer helped Monroe secure a win over Chipola by scoring a team-high 17 points on 55% shooting and pulling down seven rebounds.

Although Ward has just started his tenure at Florida A&M, he seems committed to building on the team's success from last season and building the Rattlers into a powerhouse.