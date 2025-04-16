Florida A&M is nearing a deal with Charlie Ward to become the next head coach of the men's basketball program, pending approval of the proposed coaching contract by the Florida A&M Board of Trustees. Ahead of the meeting, the terms of Ward's proposed contract were released.

According to the contract, Charlie Ward will receive the following salary over the next five years: $175,000 in Year 1, $185,000 in Year 2, $195,000 in Year 3, $205,000 in Year 4, and $215,000 in Year 5. This brings his total earnings to $975,000 over the course of the contract.

The contract also includes a buyout clause. If Ward leaves with 12 or more months remaining on his contract, the buyout amounts are as follows: $200,000 if he moves to a Power 5 school or professional league, $100,000 if he joins a SWAC school, and $50,000 if he transitions to any other non-Power 4 school outside the SWAC.