Florida A&M is nearing a deal with Charlie Ward to become the next head coach of the men's basketball program, pending approval of the proposed coaching contract by the Florida A&M Board of Trustees. Ahead of the meeting, the terms of Ward's proposed contract were released.
According to the contract, Charlie Ward will receive the following salary over the next five years: $175,000 in Year 1, $185,000 in Year 2, $195,000 in Year 3, $205,000 in Year 4, and $215,000 in Year 5. This brings his total earnings to $975,000 over the course of the contract.
The contract also includes a buyout clause. If Ward leaves with 12 or more months remaining on his contract, the buyout amounts are as follows: $200,000 if he moves to a Power 5 school or professional league, $100,000 if he joins a SWAC school, and $50,000 if he transitions to any other non-Power 4 school outside the SWAC.
If the hire is approved by Florida A&M's Board of Trustees, Ward will continue a phenomenal career in sports that saw him excell in both basketball and football. During his career with the Florida State Seminoles, Ward threw for a whopping 5,747 yards and 49 touchdowns, completing 473 out of 759 passes with an impressive 62.3% completion rate. He also rushed for 889 yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns. He also led Florida State to its first national championship with an 18-16 victory over Nebraska in the 1993 Orange Bowl.
On the basketball court, alongside future NBA standouts like Bob Sura and Sam Cassell, he led to Seminoles to immense success. His teams reached the Sweet Sixteen in 1992 and the Southeast Regional Final in 1993. Ward holds FSU records for career steals (236), steals in a game (9), and ranks sixth in career assists (396). Despite a shortened senior season due to winning the Heisman Trophy, he averaged 10.5 points and 4.9 assists while starting 16 games as point guard.
Ward eventually decided to pursue basketball as a professional, ultimately being selected by the New York Knicks with the 26th pick in the first round of the 1994 NBA Draft. He brings head coaching experience, having served as an assistant coach with the Rockets during the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons, as well as a high school head coach in the Tallahassee area and with USA Basketball.
The former Florida State star also has a connection to Florida A&M via his family. His father Charlie Ward Sr. played running back for FAMU under legendary coach Jake Gaither. Ward Sr. was also a teammate of Olympian and NFL Hall-of-Famer Bob Hayes. Ward was born in Tallahassee and watched many Rattler home games as a child, traveling back to his birth city from Thomasville, Georgia.