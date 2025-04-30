In a recent appearance on Jim Rome's eponymous radio show, new Florida A&M head basketball coach Charlie Ward talked about his extensive ties to the institution and even being born on campus. It's a connection that Ward has been forthcoming about mentioning as he accepted the head coach position earlier this month.

“ Well, [the hospital] was right there on campus. it's actually the administrative building and I was doing my HR work in there. And so that was a very full circle moment for me. When they mentioned that was the hospital, of course I don't remember, but I was grateful that I had this opportunity to be able to go back into the place where I was born. My parents met at FAMU. I have an older sister who graduated from there. And so I'm just grateful I get an opportunity to live out their legacy and this new position at FAMU.”

Ward's ties go even deeper, with his family even having an athletic history with the institution.

His father, Charlie Ward Sr., played running back for FAMU under legendary coach Jake Gaither. Ward Sr. was also a teammate of Olympian and NFL Hall-of-Famer Bob Hayes. Ward was born in Tallahassee and watched many Rattler home games as a child, traveling back to his birth city from Thomasville, Georgia. Per comments in his introductory press conference, Ward's ties to the institution made him want to pursue the position even more.

“This is the only job, collegiate job, I was willing to take,” Ward said. “Many of you may know me as a Seminole, but I was born a Rattler. The opportunity to join FAMU, in this capacity, was a welcome one.”