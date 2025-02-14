After losing the bid to host the CIAA basketball tournaments to Baltimore, the city of Charlotte plans to bid for hosting the CIAA from 2027-2029. Charlotte was the host site of the tournaments from 2006 to 2020 until Baltimore outbid them in 2019 for the rights.

“It is with great respect and appreciation for the CIAA’s rich history and its invaluable contributions. Charlotte’s relationship with the CIAA has been a significant and cherished part of our city’s story, and we remain steadfast in our admiration for the conference’s mission to uplift student-athletes and their families,” the City of Charlotte said in a release.

“As we look to the future, we see an incredible opportunity to reimagine how Charlotte and the CIAA can collaborate to deliver an unforgettable experience for athletes, fans, and stakeholders.”

The members of the Charlotte, North Carolina community were highly upset when the CIAA tournament moved to Baltimore. The CIAA was once one of Charlotte’s most profitable attractions. The move impacted lots of local restaurants and businesses. The tournament generated more than $50 million for the city in 2018, a 6.5 percent increase over the previous year. However, overall revenue dropped to $47.4 million in 2019, and hotel demand decreased by 12.2 percent from 15.1 percent.

The CIAA is a conference for HBCUs that compete in the NCAA Division II. In addition to bringing money for the host site, the tournament also provides millions of dollars in scholarship funds for the 12 schools that play. Each year, the champion of the conference tournament automatically advances to the NCAA Division II women's basketball tournament.

The city of Charlotte wants to reestablish the relationship they once had with the CIAA.

“We view this bid not only as a chance to host the tournaments but also as an opportunity to strengthen and renew the bond between the CIAA and the Charlotte community. Together, we can build on the conference’s inspiring legacy while creating new memories and milestones that will resonate for years to come,” the release said.

The CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament will take place February 25-March 2.