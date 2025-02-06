Tennis phenomenon Coco Gauff donated $100,000 to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to provide tennis scholarships for students at HBCUs. UNCF announced earlier this week that they will administer the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program.

“My family has a deep-rooted history with HBCUs, going all the way back to my great-great-grandfather. From aunts and uncles to cousins, HBCUs have played a huge role in shaping who we are,” Gauff said. “Supporting UNCF in creating opportunities for student-athletes in tennis means a lot to me. As a young Black athlete, I understand how impactful it is to see people who look like me thriving in both sports and education.”

This is not Gauff’s first time giving back to HBCUs. Last summer, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) awarded North Carolina Central University a $21,000 grant to refurbish the university’s tennis courts as a way to honor Coco Gauff. In addition, USTA Southern donated $12,000, while USTA North Carolina contributed an additional $5,000, making the total donation to North Carolina Central $38,000.

“Her commitment not only showcases her dedication to education and athletics but also inspires the next generation of student-athletes to pursue their dreams,” said Maurice Jenkins Jr., UNCF's executive vice president and chief development officer. “This gift reinforces the importance of supporting our young leaders and ensuring they have the resources necessary to succeed both on and off the court.”

Coco Gauff is dominating the world of tennis. She is currently ranked number three in the World Tennis Association rankings (WTA). Gauff is ranked number two in singles and number one in doubles. She has won nine WTA Tour-level singles titles, including the 2023 US Open and the 2024 French Open. Additionally, she has nine double titles, including the 2024 French Open.

Gauff recently advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open.