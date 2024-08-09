A Coco Gauff-affiliated grant program is helping an HBCU tennis program in a big way. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced that they have awarded a $21,000 grant to North Carolina Central University to refurbish the tennis courts in honor of Coco Gauff. USTA Southern gave $12,000 and USTA North Carolina contributed $5,000. This makes the total donation to the Eagles $38,000.

This grant will enable schools such as NCCU to cover the expenses of refurbishing the school's four courts. The Eagles will also get project management aid from the USTA's Tennis Venue team. Upon the completion of the renovations, a plaque will be presented to honor the new courts, all made possible by Coco Gauff's US Open win.

In comments attained by HBCU Gameday, Eagles Head Men’s Tennis Coach and Director of Tennis D. Curtis Lawson spoke about the money allocation, “We were extremely honored to be the first college to receive a Community Hub grant and we are especially delighted to be awarded a grant linked to Coco’s (Coco Gauff) success and the US Open Legacy Initiative.”

Lew Sherr, CEO of the USTA, said in a statement about the initiative, “Investing in the improvement of tennis facilities, particularly public tennis facilities, is a critical piece of the USTA’s mission: Growing tennis to inspire healthier people and communities everywhere. The new US Open Legacy Initiative will ensure that Coco Gauff’s 2023 US Open victory will have a meaningful and lasting impact on communities across the country. I can think of no more fitting way to celebrate an American US Open champion than by completing the circle for the good of the game.”

Coco Gauff holds the U.S. Open women's singles title, which she claimed in September 2023. In response to her victory, the United States Tennis Association launched the US Open Legacy initiative. The US Open Legacy Initiative committed $3 million to renovate tennis courts nationwide, matching the prize money awarded to the women's singles champion at the US Open.