Former North Carolina Central star Davius Richard is returning to his alma mater three seasons after leading them to a national championship. The former star quarterback has been hired as North Carolina Central's quarterback's coach, and he's been on the job as the Eagles progress through Spring Practice.

In a statement to CBS17, Richard discussed his decision to rejoin North Carolina Central, reflecting on his journey after dislocating his right ankle during the HBCU Legacy Bowl last year.

“Obviously, it forced me to medically retire due to the damage, but I look at it on the bright side. I feel God and I try not to question God as much as possible,” said Richard. “I just trust his plan and his plan led me back to [N.C. Central], and at the end of the day, it may have been tragic, but it turned into something new.”

Oliver also spoke to CBS17 about how well Richard fits in the role.

“He’s somebody that can manage the quarterback room and Coach Leone (offensive coordinator Matt Leone) can be a walk-around coordinator. He’s been there, he’s done it and the guys respect him, so it’s good to have young guys on the staff who can run around and bring some energy.”

Richard certainly does bring a winning pedigree to the position that the Eagle quarterbacks can certainly learn from. Throughout his career, Richard successfully completed 711 out of 1215 passing attempts for a total of 8991 yards, achieving 73 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. Additionally, he rushed 413 times, gaining 2026 yards and scoring 44 touchdowns.

One of his career's defining moments is the 2022 Celebration Bowl against the Deion Sanders-led Jackson State Tigers. Richard completed 15 of 20 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 22 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns. In fact, Richard's second touchdown helped lift the Eagles to a 41-34 victory over Jackson State in overtime.