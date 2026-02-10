Former Southern University head coach Dawson Odums has officially been named head football coach of Bowie State University. The athletic department announced his hire on Monday morning in a statement.

“To the Bowie State University community, I am honored and grateful to formally accept the position of head football coach,” Odums said in the statement. “I want to thank President Breaux for her confidence and leadership throughout this process. I also thank Dr. Jolisa Williams for the opportunity to lead this proud program. I am truly appreciative of the trust placed in me to guide Bowie State Football into its next chapter. I firmly believe that discipline, character, leadership and citizenship are the foundations of sustained success. Those principles shape young men and prepare them for life beyond football and ultimately create a winning culture. When those standards are upheld, championships follow.”

“We are confident that Coach Odums will ignite a new spirit in our football program,” Dr. Jolisa Williams, interim Vice President for Athletics and Recreation, said in the statement. “He brings a proven record of competitive success, a deep commitment to mentoring and developing young people, and a clear vision for building a championship culture grounded in discipline, accountability and academic excellence.”

Odoms was most recently the head coach at Norfolk State prior to the institution's hire of Michael Vick. He was in his fourth season as head coach, leaving with a 15-30 overall record. He was hired as the 18th head coach in program history on April 21, 2021. His tenure was highlighted by a 6-5 season in 2021, which included a six-game winning streak — the longest for the program since 1984. That season also marked Norfolk State’s first winning record since 2007.

However, Odums's Spartans struggled in the 2024 season, finishing 4-8 overall and 2-3 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), a .333 win percentage. Norfolk State ranked last in the conference in passing offense and second-to-last in passing defense, with issues at the quarterback position contributing to the team's difficulties. To start the season starting quarterback Otto Kuhns missed the first few games of the season due to an NCAA ruling, forcing junior college transfer Jalen Daniels into the starting role. Daniels ended the season ranked last in the MEAC in passing, with 1,333 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Prior to joining Norfolk State, Odums spent a decade with Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he enjoyed significant success in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). He served as head coach from 2012 to 2021, posting a 63-35 overall record and guiding the Jaguars to a 29-6 mark in SWAC play over his final five seasons. His tenure included one SWAC championship (2013), four SWAC West Division titles (2013, 2014, 2018, 2019), and SWAC Coach of the Year honors in 2013.

Bowie State has been one of the best football programs in Division II over the past 26 years, winning multiple CIAA championships and clinching bids in the NCAA Division II Playoffs. But, after the departure of Damon Wilson to coach Morgan State, the team suffered significant setbacks. The Bulldogs hope Odums can recapture the magic of his Southern University years with the team as they look to once again emerge as championship contenders.