DeSean Jackson has made a splashy new addition to his coaching staff as Delaware State announced on Wednesday that former Miami Hurricane and NFL star Clinton Portis will be joining the team as running backs coach and run game coordinator.

Portis, who played for the Miami Hurricanes from 1999-2001, was a key member of the 2001 national championship team that dominated the NCAA landscape. During his collegiate career, Portis rushed for an impressive 2,523 yards and 20 touchdowns, cementing himself as one of the most formidable talents in Miami history.

Following his success in college, Portis transitioned to the NFL, where he became one of the league’s most productive running backs over a nine-year career with the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins. Portis began his professional career explosively, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2002 after rushing for 1,508 yards and 15 touchdowns in his debut season. He went on to record four straight seasons with over 1,300 rushing yards and finished his career with 9,923 rushing yards and 75 touchdowns, placing him 33rd on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

Bringing Portis to Delaware State represents another bold move for Jackson, who is in his first year as head coach of the Hornets. Delaware State has not secured a MEAC title since 2007, and the hiring of high-profile coaches like Jackson and Portis signals the program’s commitment to a major rebuild.

In the past few weeks, DeSean Jackson has announced his new coaching staff, including several coaches with NFL experience. He also revealed his first signing day class at Delaware State, which featured significant West Coast representation.

On Wednesday, Delaware State also revealed its Fall football schedule featuring a robust out-of-conference slate before a tough in-game slate where the welcome MEAC contenders South Carolina State and Howard University to Alumni Stadium. The November 1st date of the well-anticipated matchup between Delaware State and Michael Vick's Norfolk State Spartans.