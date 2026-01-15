Former NFL star Donald Driver is making a huge investment in his HBCU. On January 20th, Alcorn State is set to launch a partnership with Driver’s company, Driven Elite. The partnership is set to launch as a part of Driven Elite’s “New Year, New Kickoff” campaign on January 20th. The partnership is largely focused on the health and well-being of the student-athletes at Alcorn State, doubling down on overall wellness as well as mental health.

The partnership is set to benefit both men’s and women’s programs at Alcorn State. In a statement, Donald Driver spoke about the aim of his program and the aim of this partnership with Alcorn State, saying, “Driven Elite is committed to creating a safe, empowering environment for student-athletes at Alcorn State to strengthen their mental resilience, leadership, and sense of identity both on and off the field. We believe mental health drives performance, and performance shapes life. Through intentional investment in young men and women, we provide mentorship, mindset development, and purpose-driven programming. The SURGE program for female student-athletes focuses on owning identity, showing up with purpose, and creating lasting impact in every space they enter.

He added, “Alcorn State is the ideal place for these programs to grow, and I am honored to be part of this movement with Driven Elite at my alma mater.”

Through the partnership, the SURGE initiative will be available for student-athletes. Women student-athletes are set to receive new gear and personalized nutritional information. Male student-athletes will see a huge focus on mental health, including the rollout of a new app that confidentially connects athletes with a mental health professional.

Alcorn Athletic Director D'Wayne Robinson spoke glowingly about the partnership, saying, “SURGE represents our commitment to elevating women's sports and ensuring our female student-athletes have access to the resources, guidance, and support they need to excel. We're grateful for this partnership that recognizes the unique needs of our women's programs.”