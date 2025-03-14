Eddie George is set for a significant pay raise as the head coach of Bowling Green University, as the former HBCU coach is in line to make $600,000 annually per a report by WTOL. An MOU obtained through a FOIA request by the local Toledo, Ohio affiliate outlines the preliminary terms of George’s agreement to coach the Falcons, though these terms may change in the final contract, which will be negotiated “as soon as practicable.”

The MOU states George will earn a base salary of $600,000 in his first season, increasing by 2.5% annually to $615,000 starting Dec. 16, and $662,290 by the final season. George will also receive $100,000 in supplemental pay for duties like promotion, marketing, development, and communications related to his role as head coach.

George's new contract is set to pay him more than Scot Loeffler was paid in his final season as the head coach of the Falcons before he departed to join the Eagles coaching staff. Also, the deal is set to be a raise from his contract with Tennessee State by $200,000. Per a 2021 report by The Tennessean, George signed a five-year contract with TSU for an annual salary of $400,000, which included up to $100,000 per year in incentives.

The significant pay raise is due to the success that Eddie George obtained while he was at Tennessee State. George's work to restore Tennessee State, a blue-blood HBCU football power, back to it's traditional dominance captured the attention of the sports world. Since taking the helm of Tennessee State football in 2021, Eddie George has transformed the program into a rising powerhouse. In his first season, the team finished with a 5-6 record, but this year they’ve achieved a remarkable 9-4 record and secured a conference title.

George's Tigers faced off against 2023 FCS National Championship runner-up Montana in a hard-fought game but ultimately fell short with a 41-27 loss. But, George proved that he was a talented coach with a bright future, either with Tennessee State or at another institution. Now, he looks to continue his string of success at Bowling Green, the launching pad of coaches that have went on to helm Power Five programs.