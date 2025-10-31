After a solid-but-not-quite-elite regular season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. transformed into a terror in the playoffs. The veteran first baseman destroyed the New York Yankees in the ALDS with three home runs and nine RBI in four games. He stayed hot in the Toronto Blue Jays’ Championship Series win over the Seattle Mariners. And then Guerrero joined Barry Bonds in World Series history.

Only Barry and Vladdy reached base 14 times and hit two home runs in their first five World Series games. Guerrero’s in a groove. And he’s a big reason why the Blue Jays are now just one win away from a championship.

Guerrero jumped on a Blake Snell fastball in Game 5, as the Blue Jays led off with back-to-back homers, taking an early 2-0 lead. With the first-inning solo shot, Guerrero Jr. has as many home runs in the World Series (2) as his famous father had in 188 career postseason plate appearances, per MLB Network.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has dominated in the 2025 postseason

The elder Guerrero was a lifetime .318 hitter who belted 449 regular season home runs in his 16-year career. But the Hall of Famer had less success in the playoffs. In 44 postseason games, Guerrero Sr. had just two home runs and hit .263 with a .664 OPS.

He reached his only World Series with the Texas Rangers in his penultimate season in the Majors. The then-35-year-old Guerrero had a strong 2010 campaign. But he failed to make an impact in the Fall Classic, hitting .071 with two RBI and no extra-base hits in four games.

Junior Guerrero has turned it on in the playoffs this year. He has eight home runs and 15 RBI with a 1.337 OPS through 16 postseason games in 2025. And Guerrero Jr. is slashing .365/.500/.636 with two homers, three RBI and six runs scored in his first World Series.

Guerrero Jr.’s postseason is approaching legendary status. He’s already tied Bonds, Shohei Ohtani and four other players for the second-most home runs in a single postseason (8). And he’s one offensive outburst away from moving into first place. Randy Arozarena holds the all-time record after blasting 10 dingers in the 2020 playoffs, via MLB.

The Blue Jays have a chance to clinch their first World Series since 1993 in Game 6 on Friday. But the Dodgers can’t be counted out. Los Angeles is loaded with veteran leaders and clutch postseason players. Plus, the Dodgers have ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound for Friday’s must-win matchup. The Blue Jays will counter with veteran righty Kevin Gausman.