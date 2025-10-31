The Toronto Blue Jay have returned home to the Rogers Centre, and a victory Friday or Saturday night will give them a World Series victory over the defending champions and heavily favored Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bo Bichette has been in the lineup during the Fall Classic even though he is less than 100 percent healthy. He suffered a knee sprain in September and missed the Blue Jays' postseason victories over the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners. Bichette has split his time between second base and designated hitter during the World Series. He has been able to contribute 5 hits in 18 at bats and 3 runs batted in even though his running ability has been curtailed.

Bichette is scheduled to become a free agent after the World Series, and he was asked if he thought about the potential end of his association with the Blue Jays.

The hard-hitting infielder said that moving on from the team is not what he is thinking about with the championship on the line. “I’d be lying if I hadn’t thought about that at some point in the season, but I’ve got a World Series to win,” Bichette said, per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.

Article Continues Below

Blue Jays hoping Kevin Gausman can wrap up the title

After beating the Dodgers in Games 4 and 5 in Los Angeles, the Blue Jays are hoping that Kevin Gausman can continue to keep the opposition in a batting slump.

Gausman will face Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and the Dodgers pitcher was dominant when he shut down the Blue Jays in Game 2. The sixth game figures to be a pitcher's duel and it will likely come down to which hurler makes a key mistake or two at the wrong time.

The Blue Jays are hoping Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandero Kirk can find a way to solve Yamamoto, while the Dodgers need Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to attack and succeed against Gausman