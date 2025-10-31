The Los Angeles Rams aim to advance to a 6-2 record in Week 9 when they take on the New Orleans Saints. With the team coming off a bye, it sounds like the offense is going to have Puka Nacua back in the lineup, which is something quarterback Matthew Stafford might be jumping with joy about.

Reports indicate that Nacua, who is 24 years old, is not on the Rams' injury report and is considered available to play against the Saints, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. That means the Rams' offense should be in full swing in Week 9.

“Rams WR Puka Nacua is officially off the injury report and good to go Sunday vs. New Orleans.”

The record holder for most receptions and receiving yards in a single season by a rookie initially suffered an ankle injury in Week 6 when the Rams beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-3. He was forced to miss the 35-7 Week 7 stomping of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The bye being in Week 8 certainly gave Puka Nacua the time he needed to recover from the ankle injury.

When healthy, Nacua is easily one of the most consistent wide receivers in the league. Although he has missed one game, the star wideout still leads the league in targets with 65. So far this season, Puka Nacua has recorded 54 receptions for 616 yards and three total touchdowns (two receiving.

Despite Nacua's absence, Stafford has still been playing at a high level this season. He's been feeding the ball to teammate Davante Adams and has played a key role in leading Los Angeles to a 5-2 record. Through seven games played, Stafford has accumulated 1,866 passing yards and 17 touchdowns (league-high) while completing 66.1% of his pass attempts.

Look for Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua to connect often against the Saints on Sunday. However, it could be a bit of a tough battle, as New Orleans does have the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league, despite being 1-7 on the season entering Week 9.