Former NFL football player and host of “The Pivot” podcast Ryan Clark spoke on the death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson. Wilson died during an unsanctioned fraternity ritual while trying to pledge Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

Clark released a statement on his personal X account giving his opinion on the tragic situation. He touched on the Divine 9 and even mentioned his fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., in the post.

The post by Clark, written on X, said:

“Southern University student Caleb Wilson’s death is a tragedy that highlights a larger problem with Fraternities. They are not f*cking gangs. You don’t need to be jumped in. Caleb was a smart, talented young man, & his life is over! For what?

The Divine 9 was started to educate & uplift the black community. It gave young black people a sense of belonging, & pride in something bigger than themselves. Should be the same today. We should lead with altruism, & love instead of abuse & torment.

It’s not just the Devine 9. It’s the Greek system as a whole. Something has to change or it should cease to exist. I love Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity inc. I love Nu Iota, my Line brothers, & everyone in the bond. I would not die for it, & neither should anyone else. R.I.P Caleb Wilson”

Clark is a former NFL safety who played for the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Washington Redskins (now the Commanders). He attended Louisiana State University, where he played 36 consecutive games with the football team. In 2000, he was selected to the All-SEC second team by his coaches. Clark went undrafted in the 2002 NFL Draft; he was later signed by the New York Giants to a three-year contract. A

fter playing in the NFL for 13 seasons, Clark retired in 2015. After retiring from the NFL, he was signed by ESPN as an NFL analyst to appear on NFL Live, SportsCenter, Get Up!, and First Take. In 2022, Clark partnered with Shots Podcast Network to create The Pivot Podcast with fellow retired NFL players Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder.