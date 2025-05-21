It’s rare that a freshman player makes their mark on a team so quickly, but that’s what HBCU-educated hoops sensation Ezinne Kalu did. Over the past ten years, Kalu has seen the highest levels of the sport of basketball, thriving as a member of the Nigerian National Team and even a member of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream. Her one-of-a-kind basketball journey began during her freshman year at Savannah State University, where she was given a chance to play after recovering from injuries.

The loyalty and determination of then-Savannah State coach Cedric Baker caused her to choose her HBCU.

“Yeah. Honestly, what stood out to me the most was their loyalty…My senior high school, I ended up having a slight injury. Nothing major. Nothing too, nothing too serious. But I ended up having a slight injury, and all the major schools kind of backed off. I mean, like the Georgia Techs, the St. Peters, the St. John's, all those schools are backing off because here you have a new freshman coming in who could potentially have [an] injury, but that didn't deter Coach Baker from Savannah State.”

Baker made a huge move to secure Kalu's commitment to the Lady Tigers

“He came all, he came all the way down to my last high school game in New Jersey in the snow. He visited my home and my mom, and he expressed his gratitude, telling me how great of an athlete I was and how he wanted me to visit his school. The next month, I went on an official visit to Savannah State. I went during their homecoming, where Shannon Sharpe was having his jersey retired. There was a huge celebration. It just felt like home when I went there on my visit.”

As a freshman, Kalu made a strong impact, leading her team in scoring with 401 points across 26 games. She averaged 15.4 points, ranked 15th nationally in steals (3.1 per game), and contributed significantly in assists and rebounds. Highlighting her standout season, she scored a career-high 34 points on February 10, 2010, against Morris College.

Per Kalu, her surge in efficiency was due to her energy to prove her doubters wrong.

“I think I was running off adrenaline, coming from New Jersey. I'm from out of town, this kid from up north. People already kind of knew who I was because they had been hearing, ‘Oh, this girl from up north is coming to school.' During my freshman year, I think I was fueled purely by adrenaline. I had my foot on the gas, and then things just kind of took off. But also, I stayed consistent—I put the work in. I stayed in the gym, even with all the injuries I faced. I made sure I kept improving because this is exactly the life I wanted to have.”

Kalu worked to become one of the best athletes that Savannah State has ever had, including leading the team to a 21-11 season, a MEAC Championship, and a berth in March Madness in the 2014-2015 school year.

“That season was definitely our year. In the first two years, we had already lost in the MEAC. The first year, we lost in the playoffs. The second year, we lost in the quarterfinals. By the third year, we were determined to win it again. Everything just seemed to align for us that season. We had a great run, and everything clicked. My teammates and I were practicing well, playing well, and staying consistent. That consistency translated into success at the MEAC tournament,” she said.

The history that they made caused her to form a forever bond with her teammates.

“I still talk to my girls to this day on Facebook and Instagram, sharing memories from back then because we did something special. That was our coach, Coach Baker's, first championship as well. It was a special moment for him, and for us, because we had been with him for four years. We knew the hard work it took, and we finally listened to everything he had been telling us all year. It all came to life. Seeing the smile on his face and witnessing his hard work, along with how his staff handled the championship, was amazing. That was definitely our year.”

Following her time at Savannah State, Ezinne Kalu had a decorated international career and even played for the Nigerian National Team. One of her key matchups was against Team USA in the 2020 Olympics. Her goal was to prove that she belonged amongst the WNBA's best. Nigeria lost narrowly 81-72, and Kalu led the Nigerian National Team with 16 points.

“Honestly, with any team, my mentality is always to go out and dominate. Always to give my best and a hundred percent effort. I think sometimes with Team USA, it feels a little more personal because these are the women I want to play against or with in the WNBA, or I've played against or with them overseas. So it's kind of a different mentality where I have to flip that switch and just go all out and give it my all.”

Only three years later, she finally got her call to play in the WNBA for the Atlanta Dream. Kalu describes the call as surreal.

“Honestly, my head was spinning. When I got the call early Wednesday morning, everything moved so quickly. That afternoon, I was at the doctor's doing all the necessary testing. By Wednesday night, I was on a flight to New York because we were playing our last regular-season game. At the same time, we were preparing for the playoffs against the same team we had matched up with. Everything felt like a whirlwind. The next morning, Thursday, we had a shootaround to prepare for the game. But honestly, the girls welcomed me with open arms. They made me feel so supported and at home, and I couldn’t have asked for a better welcome.”

Outside of basketball, Kalu recently launched the #WeMove Foundation in Atlanta this June. The foundation focuses on empowering African athletes and underserved youth through mentorship, mental health support, and movement-based programs.

“It's a nonprofit organization focused on empowering underserved youth in inner cities and African athletes across the diaspora. We provide opportunities to help them achieve success by offering various programs in areas such as athletics, community building, and education. The goal is to create impactful resources that support their growth and development. I just started this organization this year, and I'm super excited to get things rolling.”

The organization itself is a full-circle moment, as focusing on mentorship and mental well-being has been a huge portion of Kalu's success in her career.

“It's important to take care of mental health, and I believe that my nonprofit, with its focus on mentorship and mental wellness, blends these elements together perfectly. It creates a space for us to learn more about our bodies and how to achieve longevity.”

The #WeMoveFoundation launch events kick off with a Breakfast at Barneys Mixer on Friday, June 6, at 3:30 PM, followed by the WeMove ATL Community Walk on Saturday, June 7, at 12:00 PM.