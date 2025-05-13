Morehouse College has identified its new leader in an alumnus who has experience in higher education and public health. The prestigious Atlanta, Georgia-based institution has hired F. DuBois Bowman as the next president of the college, succeeding long-time president David A. Thomas.

“Returning to Morehouse as its 13th president is the honor of a lifetime,” said Bowman in a statement. “This institution shaped who I am—instilling a commitment to excellence, justice, and impact. I am excited to partner with faculty, staff, students, alumni, and supporters to build on our legacy and write the next chapter of Morehouse’s transformative story.”

Willie Woods, chairman of the Morehouse College Board of Trustees, added, “Dr. Bowman’s record of visionary leadership, his deep commitment to academic excellence, and his lifelong dedication to Morehouse make him the ideal choice to lead the College into its next era,”. “He brings an extraordinary blend of intellectual rigor, strategic thinking, and values-driven leadership.”

Bowman received Morehouse's top alumni award in 2019, recognized for his mentorship and support of graduate students from Morehouse and its sister school, Spelman College, during their time at Michigan. One of his sons graduated from Morehouse in 2024, and another is currently enrolled as a student.

He earned a master’s degree in biostatistics from the University of Michigan and a doctorate in biostatistics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Bowman has held positions at Columbia University and Emory University, with his research focusing on neurological and mental health disorders.

For over seven years, Bowman has led Michigan's School of Public Health, one of the nation's top-ranked institutions in the field. The school serves more than 1,300 students and manages over $100 million in annual research funding.

He now takes the helm of his alma mater, which has experienced tremendous growth under Dr. Thomas's leadership. Since becoming president in 2018, Dr. Thomas has driven significant progress at Morehouse College. Applications have reached record highs, and the quality of admitted students has notably improved. Major investments have been made in campus infrastructure, including renovations to the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel, B.T. Harvey Stadium, Edwin C. Moses Track & Field, and various classrooms, labs, and lecture halls. Additionally, plans are in motion to build two new residence halls and a student center, enhancing the on-campus experience for future generations.

Thomas announced his departure from this institution in July 2024.

In his email to the Morehouse community announcing his resignation, obtained by HBCU Pulse, Dr. Thomas reflected on his time at the helm of Morehouse and the pivotal moment for leadership transition. “The most challenging moment for a leader is to know when it is in his and the institution's best interest to step down,” he wrote. “I believe Morehouse's future potential requires new leadership. The next president will inherit a robust platform from which to build an agenda and vision that will accelerate and enhance the positive trajectory of the College.”

Now, Bowman is tasked with continuing the rapid growth of Morehouse College at a precarious time politically. In a quote obtained by the New York Times, he acknowledged this.