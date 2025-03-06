Last month, Morehouse College alum and Atlanta Falcons part-owner Rashaun Williams pledged to donate his entire salary for the next four years to Morehouse. In a recent interview, Williams explains why he chose to donate his entire salary to his alma mater.

Williams and fellow Morehouse alum Bryan Rand were both honored with the Benny Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Morehouse “A Candle in the Dark” gala. Both men revealed their large gifts during the gala. Rand, who is an investor and entrepreneur, promised to donate $1 million. Williams, who is a limited partner with the Atlanta Falcons, pledged his entire salary to Morehouse.

“I knew I needed more than just an academic education, and Morehouse was able to give me those things like leadership, professional development, brotherhood with like-minded individuals, and opportunities,” stated Rand.

“I was trying to speak to the people in the audience and say, ‘If I will give everything I make over the next four years, what will you give to Morehouse to support young men who were in the same situation I was in?’” Williams stated.

Rand also says that his donation goes beyond a financial gift.

“Being in the position to give sacrificially—frankly, I don’t just view it as giving. It’s a part of my life,” he said.

These last few months have been very busy for Williams. Just a few months ago Williams made a guest appearance on the hit ABC show Shark Tank. He also made headlines last year when he, Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer, Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes, and well-known filmmaker and producer Will Packer were named the new minority owners of the Atlanta Falcons.

Williams has always been vocal about his love for Morehouse; he always knew that Morehouse was where he wanted to be. According to Williams, he drove over 700 miles from Chicago to Atlanta to drop off his application. Once he was accepted into Morehouse, he applied for over 100 scholarships to cover his tuition. Williams graduated from Morehouse in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in economics