Both Florida A&M and Grambling secured victories on Saturday night against their Division II opponents, but each experienced significant struggles on the way to the win. In HBCU football circles, FCS teams are often expected to dominate their Division II opponents, largely due to the difference in talent and resources. However, more often than not, the best and most proficient Division II programs have proven they can compete with their FCS rivals. That was certainly the case on Saturday, as both Albany State and Kentucky State had their SWAC opponents on the ropes.

Albany State, coached by legendary Rattler quarterback Quinn Gray, looked poised for a huge upset that would surely have defined their season. They opened up an early 14-3 lead with 12:21 left in the first half after a 10-yard run from Thomas. Ultimately, Florida A&M was able to find its way back into the game. Early in the third quarter, Johnson had given Florida A&M its first lead of the game earlier in the quarter, connecting with Canary Wilcher for a 71-yard touchdown pass that Wilcher ran straight into the end zone, making the score 17-14.

RJ Johnson III then found Jamal Hailey for a 12-yard pass, capping a five-play, 36-yard scoring drive that put the Rattlers up 23-14. Although Albany State was not able to regain the lead, they showed their ability to compete, and Quinn Gray proved he is a proficient coach who will certainly find himself on the radar of rat nation should they look to go in a different direction for the program in the future.

Meanwhile, Kentucky State was in a shootout with Grambling in Louisiana. It took a late touchdown drive in regulation and a huge defensive play in overtime for the Tigers to get over the hump against the Thoroughbreds. Kentucky State led for the majority of the game with a proficient offensive attack that saw them up 21-10 towards the end of the second quarter. Grambling started to chip away at the lead with a 13-yard run from C'zavian Teasett, capping a five-play, 75-yard drive to make it 21-17 heading into halftime. Grambling finally took the lead when Keith Jones Jr. received a 36-yard pass from Teasett to go up 24-21 with 3:51 left in the third quarter.

Kentucky State then seized the lead again after quarterback Torrance Bardell threw a 33-yard bomb to Darius Cyprian to go up 28-24 with 7:18 left in the fourth quarter. A field goal with 1:55 left in the game put Kentucky State up 31-24. But with just 10 seconds left on the clock, Grambling was able to tie the game and send it into overtime after a 17-yard run from Teasett capped off an eight-play, 75-yard drive. Grambling and Kentucky State went into overtime, where Tyrell Raby forced a fumble and took it back 83 yards to secure the win.

Although both teams were able to get the victory, the SIAC certainly showed its ability to compete against its FCS HBCU rivals. It will be interesting to see how both teams perform once they fully enter conference play. Grambling is set to play East Texas A&M University on September 20 at 7 PM, with the game airing on SWAC TV. Meanwhile, Kentucky State will head to Atlanta to play Morehouse on September 20 at 1 PM, with the game airing on the SIAC Network.

Florida A&M is set to host Alabama State on September 27 at 3 PM following their bye week with the game being broadcast on HBCU Go. Meanwhile, Albany State will also enjoy a bye week before hosting Allen University on Saturday, September 27 at 1 PM, with the game broadcasting on the SIAC Network.