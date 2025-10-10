Florida A&M University has a new interim athletic director. The university appointed Michael Smith as the interim Director of Athletics, replacing former athletic director Travis Glasgow.

Glasgow is leaving the university to accept a full-time position as the Deputy Athletic Director at Alabama A&M University. This is Smith’s fourth time serving as interim athletic director at Florida A&M. He served in the position in 2013-14, 2022-23, and 2024. Florida A&M has had only eight full-time athletic directors in the past 18 years.

The multiple changes in leadership come months after Vice President and Athletics Director Angela Suggs was arrested on fraud and theft charges for failing to repay almost $24,000 in charges. Glasgow served alongside Brittney Johnson as director of the athletics department. Johnson served as the deputy director of athletics and chief integrity officer.

Last month it was announced that Suggs could avoid trial for her fraud and theft charges by enrolling in a pretrial intervention program. If she follows the conditions of the program for two years, all charges against her will be dismissed. The conditions of the program include mandatory gambling addiction treatment and ongoing participation in gambling treatment programs and support groups. In addition, she is forbidden from holding any position that could grant her access to employer funds or a credit line for personal usage. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released a statement on the investigation.

“The investigation began in November 2024 after FDLE received a criminal referral from the Florida Department of Commerce’s Inspector General with an audit of Suggs’ business credit card purchases and corresponding travel reimbursements,” the statement read. “The investigation revealed Suggs misused her FSF-issued credit card to make wire transfers and cash withdrawals and personal purchases at casinos during business trips, totaling more than $24,000.

Suggs was arrested on grand theft, scheme to defraud charges, and four other misdemeanor counts, as reported by HBCU Game Day. Since her arrest, Suggs has been put on administrative leave with pay. Suggs was appointed athletic director back in 2024, replacing then-athletic director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes.