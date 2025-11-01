The Washington Commanders will have a new receiver on their offense in Week 9. After ruling Terry McLaurin out for their game against the Seattle Seahawks, Washington elevated former Tennessee Titans wideout Treylon Burks from its practice squad.

Burks signed with the Commanders' practice squad on Oct. 16 after his release from the Titans. He will suit up for his new team for the first time after NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported his elevation.

Burks will join a receiving corps led by veterans Deebo Samuel and Zach Ertz. Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and Chris Moore will join Burks as Samuel's supporting cast. Starting receiver Noah Brown will also miss another game as he remains on injured reserve.

The former first-round pick has yet to play a game in 2025. Burks began the season on the Titans' injured reserve after fracturing his collarbone in training camp and did not return before his release.

Now in his fourth season, Burks has just 699 career receiving yards in his three-year career. He has been viewed as one of the biggest recent draft busts. Joining the team in a trade that cost the Titans star receiver A.J. Brown did not help his case.

Treylon Burks joins Commanders for Week 9

The Commanders' offense has been out of sync all season and will be in a state of uncertainty yet again in Week 9. They get quarterback Jayden Daniels back in the lineup, but Samuel's injury prevents them from having a fully healthy lineup.

McLaurin's injury aside, Washington finds itself in one of its best offensive matchups of the year. The Seahawks have been stout against the run all year, but are struggling to defend the pass, allowing the 10th-most passing yards per game in the NFL.

With Daniels back, the Commanders can still exploit the Seahawks' secondary issues, even without McLaurin. But with Deebo Samuel's recent struggles — managing just 26 total receiving yards over the last two weeks — Washington might not have the pass-catchers available to take advantage of the opportunity.