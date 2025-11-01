The Toronto Blue Jays are playing for all the marbles on Saturday night, as they're set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series. Starting pitcher Max Scherzer will begin the contest on the mound, and he'll apparently make MLB history once he throws his first pitch.

Reports indicate that Scherzer, who is 41 years old, will officially be the oldest player in league history to start in a Game 7 of the World Series, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Additionally, it just so happens that the three-time Cy Young Award winner was on the mound to start in the last Game 7 of the World Series back in 2019.

“Max Scherzer, who started the last Game 7 in 2019 for the Washington Nationals, will be the oldest Game 7 starter in World Series history.”

Article Continues Below

This will be Scherzer's third start this postseason, as he'll aim to perform a bit more effectively than he has in his previous two starts. He enters the final game of the World Series with a 4.50 ERA and 1.30 WHIP while recording eight strikeouts in 10.0 innings pitched.

The last time he took the mound, Max Scherzer threw three strikeouts while allowing five hits, a walk, and three earned runs in the Blue Jays' 6-5 Game 3 marathon that lasted 18 full innings. Toronto will hope he plays much better in Game 7. If he can give the club at least four strong innings of play, then they could have a real chance at winning the World Series.

We'll see Scherzer and his teammates in action at 8 p.m. EST. You can watch the game on Fox while the contest takes place in Toronto.