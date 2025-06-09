Florida A&M Athletic Director Angela Suggs has been arrested, per a report by the Tallahassee Democrat. Suggs faces charges of grand theft, scheme to defraud, and four misdemeanor counts for submitting false travel voucher claims, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The Florida A&M alumna surrendered earlier on Monday and was released on a $13,500 bond shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to court records.

Sugg's arrest and subsequent investigation and charges stem from her work with the Florida Sports Foundation, in which she served as president of the organization. The Florida Sports Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit organization that serves as the Sports Industry Development Division for the State of Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released a statement detailing the scope of their investigation.

“The investigation began in November 2024 after FDLE received a criminal referral from the Florida Department of Commerce’s Inspector General with an audit of Suggs’ business credit card purchases and corresponding travel reimbursements,” the statement read. “The investigation revealed Suggs misused her FSF-issued credit card to make wire transfers and cash withdraws and personal purchases at casinos during business trips, totaling more than $24,000.

The statement continued, “When asked about the unauthorized charges, Suggs claimed some were for business meals and others were accidentally charged to the business card. She failed to fully repay (the foundation) for her personal expenditures.”

In a statement to the Florida A&M community obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, Interim President Dr. Timothy Beard said he was “aware of the allegations involving our athletics director, Angela Suggs, while she was working with a former employer. While the matter is unrelated to her duties as an employee at FAMU, we are monitoring the situation and will respond in the future as appropriate.”

In September 2024, Suggs was appointed Athletic Director at Florida A&M University, succeeding Tiffani-Dawn Sykes. A proud Tallahassee native and FAMU alum, Suggs has a longstanding connection to FAMU Athletics. She previously served as Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs and Senior Woman Administrator (SWA). During her tenure, she played a key role in developing FAMU Athletics' current branding and logos and helped establish the North End Zone Club. Suggs is a graduate of FAMU High School, earned her degree from Florida A&M, and holds a master’s degree from St. Thomas University.

Suggs recently facilitated the hiring of Florida State legend Charlie Ward to become the next basketball coach for the institution.