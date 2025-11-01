Fans hoping the New York Yankees would avenge their 2024 World Series loss this season were hit with a devastating gut-punch in spring training. New York’s ace Gerrit Cole underwent Tommy John surgery and was lost for the year.

The notorious procedure generally requires a 12- to 18-month recovery. The team already announced that Cole won’t be ready for Opening Day in 2026. But the pitcher is progressing in his rehab. And on Saturday, he threw off a mound at Yankee Stadium, per the New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips.

Cole could be heard saying “Hell yeah” after delivering a pitch in the Yankees’ bullpen. Fans likely share the six-time All-Star’s sentiment as his throwing session is surely a welcome sight. While he won’t be ready to rejoin New York’s rotation at the start of next season, Aaron Boone is hopeful Cole will face live hitters during training camp, per Phillips.

Gerrit Cole on track to rejoin Yankees’ rotation in 2026

Cole began his throwing program in early August, about five months after undergoing surgery. The former Cy Young winner started off throwing about 20 pitches from a flat surface.

Now pitching from a mound, the Yankees plan to “de-load” the veteran righty over the offseason. Cole will consult with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the surgeon who performed his procedure. And if his elbow is responding well, he could throw to live hitters in the spring.

The Yankees expected to unveil a dominant starting pitching staff in 2025. New York added Max Fried to pair with Cole at the top of the rotation. They’d be joined by last season’s Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and veteran Carlos Rodon.

Of course, injuries wrecked the team’s plan before the season even started. Cole was lost for the year and Gil opened the season on the IL with a high-grade lat strain. The second-year starter didn’t make his 2025 debut until August.

The Yankees found a gem in rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler, who should be a key starter for New York next season. Unfortunately, Carlos Rodon’s 2026 debut will be delayed after the All-Star lefty needed surgery on a bone spur in his pitching elbow.

When Cole and Rodon are able to return, and assuming no other catastrophic injuries occur, the Yankees could realize their vision of an overwhelming rotation. Cole, Fried, Schlittler, Gil and Rodon could be a force in the upcoming campaign.