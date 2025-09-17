Florida A&M University has been ranked at the top of yet another list. The Tallahassee HBCU was ranked the number one HBCU by Niche in its 2026 Best HBCU Schools in America rankings.

Florida A&M tops the list, with Alcorn State University and Howard University following behind in second and third place. This most recent ranking added to the university's most recent rise as one of the best HBCUs in the country.

In a statement released by the university, recently appointed President Marva B. Johnson, J.D., highlights the university’s commitment to excellence, thus being the reason for the ranking.

“Florida A&M University is honored to be ranked No. 1 on Niche’s 2026 list of Best HBCU Schools in America,” she said. “This recognition, based on student reviews, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing a high-quality student experience and living out our motto: Excellence with Caring.”

Niche is a well-known platform for educational rankings and student reviews. Each university received an overall grade based on four categories: student life & dining, faculty & athletics, diversity, and housing. Florida A&M received an A-, the highest grade amongst all the HBCUs. Here is a breakdown of Florida A&M’s grade according to Niche:

Student Life & Dining: Grade A—signaling a vibrant and engaging campus culture with outstanding food services.

Faculty & Athletics: Grades A- and B+, respectively—showcasing excellence in instruction and extracurricular offerings.

Diversity: Grade B—affirming FAMU’s rich and inclusive campus environment.

Housing: Grade B-—a major improvement from a previous C-, thanks to recent residence hall construction and expansion efforts.

“We are proud to see FAMU Housing recognized for the progress we’ve made. Moving from a C- to a B- reflects the significant investments in new residence halls, renovations of existing facilities, and expanded housing options that enhance the student experience,” said Herbert Johnson, University Housing Director. “While this is a major step forward, we remain committed to continuous improvement—ensuring our facilities, services, and communities support student success at the highest level.”

This recent ranking by Niche only added to the additional high rankings Florida A&M has received. Earlier this year, Florida A&M was also ranked the number one HBCU with the best online programs by Forbes. The university has also earned the following rankings in these categories:

#2 for Best Greek Life Colleges in the State of Florida

#11 for Best Greek Life Colleges

#10 for Best Colleges for Criminal Justice

“We are incredibly proud to see Florida A&M University ranked No. 2 in Greek Life across all 27 Florida colleges and institutions and securing No. 11 nationally out of 743 schools for Best Greek Life Colleges in America,” said Edward Kincheon, Jr., assistant director, Fraternity & Sorority Life and Volunteer Programs. “The FAMU standard is excellence, and our FSL community is no exception. We have our eyes set on being #1 in Florida and in the top 10 overall, so we are committed to continuing our support, collaboration, and innovation within our Fraternity and Sorority Life community to ensure every chapter and member thrives.”

Florida A&M’s recent ranking is a trusted testament to the university’s commitment to excellence.