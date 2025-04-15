Former HBCU and Alabama star Zaay Green is seeing her professional hoops dreams come true, as she's been selected by the Washington Mystics with the 32nd pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The Duncanville, Texas native began her collegiate basketball journey at the University of Tennessee in 2018. As a member of the the Tennesee Lady Volunteers, she started most games and averaged 9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game. She showed promise early in her sophomore year but was limited to just two games due to a season-ending injury.

Looking for a fresh start, Green transferred to Texas A&M the following season to be closer to home. However, she struggled to replicate the success she had at Tennessee and eventually transferred again, this time to the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. There, Green thrived, establishing herself as one of the top players in the SWAC.

During her first season with the Golden Lions, she averaged 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.2 steals per game, earning First Team All-SWAC honors and the Newcomer of the Year award. Unfortunately, her momentum was halted in 2022 when another injury sidelined her for the entire season.

But, she came back with a vengence in her last season with UAPB, leading the Golden Lions in points, rebounds, assists and steals with improved numbers from her first season. Green powered Arkansas-Pine Bluff to a fourth place regular season finish in the conference with a 17-16 (12-7) record.

Following the end of the 2023-2024 season, Green entered the transfer portal, announcing her decision in a letter posted on her social media.

“This is not goodbye or farewell; this is more of a thank you, and I am very grateful for this experience and opportunity that the coaching staff gave me, especially Coach Thornton. I really couldn't thank her enough for everything she has done for me throughout my time at UAPB. Unfortunately, I will not be following her to Alabama A&M due to certain circumstances that happened during the season. However, I will forever have love for my HBCU and I want to thank the fans and the administrators that supported the team this whole year. I couldn't be happier that I was able to receive my bachelor's degree while attending this university.”

She had another successful season with Alabama in the SEC last year, averaging 15.7 points per game and leading the team with 4.5 assists while shooting 46.7% from the field. Now, she looks to secure a roster spot with the Mystics, who have accumulated several young pieces in their quest to field a contender such as Aaliyah Edwards in last year's draft.