Another HBCU standout is heading to play in the Power Five, as former Morgan State star Naya Ojukwu is heading to the ACC. The women's basketball standout is on the move again, as she is set to play for the University of California after stints at Utah and Gonzaga.

Ojukwu's basketball journey began in high school in Iowa, where she earned recognition as the 2020-21 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps Idaho Player of the Year. She started her college basketball career at Utah before transferring to Gonzaga. As a freshman at Utah, she played in four games, averaging 5.3 minutes, 3.3 points, and 2.3 rebounds per game.

After receiving a hardship waiver from the NCAA, she transferred to Gonzaga as a true freshman, playing in nine games. At Gonzaga, she logged 11 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 56 total minutes before transferring again, this time to Morgan State.

At Morgan State, Ojukwu excelled during the 2024–25 season, averaging 17.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game in just 15 appearances. Despite missing a portion of the season due to injury, her impressive performance earned her second-team All-MEAC honors, a testament to her significant impact on the court.

Now, she heads to a Cal program that had a stellar 2024-2025 season. They finished 25-9 and 12-6 in the ACC as they routed Virginia 75-58 in the opening round of the ACC tournament. They were put out of the tournament by a red-hot Notre Dame team led by Hannah Hidalgo but they put up a good enough resume in the regular season to nab a spot in the Women's March Madness tournament, being seeded number 8 in their region and faced off against Mississippi State.

Ojukwu can certainly be a good fit for Cal as they look to build a true contender that can challenge the dominance of Duke and Notre Dame as a new era of women's college basketball begins to take shape.