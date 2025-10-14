A Howard University alum is living everyone’s dream. A Washington, D.C., woman is $2 million richer after winning a scratch-off, securing the largest prize of its kind in the city's history.

The lucky woman purchased the Extreme 500X Fortune scratch ticket from Franklin Liquor and Market in Northeast D.C. This particular ticket is significant for the DC Lottery, as the Extreme 500X Fortune was the district’s first-ever $50 scratch ticket when it was introduced in April. Its grand prize of $2 million officially marked the largest scratch-off win in the history of the DC Lottery, a monumental achievement for a game designed to offer players the chance at life-altering wealth.

While other states often require winners to make their identities known to collect their winnings, the District of Columbia allows winners to remain anonymous. Embracing this privacy, the winner arrived to collect her prize in a memorable fashion, sporting a gold top hat, gold dollar sign glasses, a face mask, and a shirt with a collar that resembled $100 bills.

Article Continues Below

The Washington, D.C., native is a true local, having graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School before going on to attend the prestigious Howard University. She also worked as a dedicated career civil servant for over 30 years, a testament to decades of public service. Now a millionaire, she described herself as “adventure ready” and confirmed to officials that she had already begun researching retirement options—a move her sudden wealth now makes possible.

The lucky winner opted for the one-time lump sum payment of $1,520,000. While the face value of the prize was $2 million, the lump-sum option is the cash equivalent of the annuity paid out over time, and it is subject to federal and local tax withholdings. This immediate influx of funds guarantees she can embark on her new adventures right away.

The momentous win was celebrated by the organization running the game. “We love to see our players win life-changing

prizes like this, and we could not be happier for our latest big winner,” DC Lottery Executive Director Randy Burnside said in a statement regarding the historic outcome.