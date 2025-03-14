Former Howard University Royal Court member Jeremiah Downing was killed in a fatal car crash in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 12 per a report by WAFB.

According to a Louisiana State Police report, a crash occurred on Nicholson Drive near Bluebonnet Boulevard just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12. The accident involved a car and a truck. The driver of the car, 24-year-old Jeremiah Downing, and his passenger, 22-year-old Hunter LaGrange, both lost their lives in the collision.

A police chase on LA 30 ended in tragedy when a speeding Camaro, driven by Downing, ran a red light and collided with a GMC Sierra at Bluebonnet Boulevard. Downing later died from critical injuries, while his passenger, Hunter LaGrange, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Downing served as Mister Freshman at Howard University during the 2019-2020 school year. Downing graduated from West St. John High School in 2019, where he was a student-athlete.

Howard University's Royal Court paid tribute to Downing on Instagram.

“The Howard University Royal Court is deeply saddened by the passing of Jeremiah Downing, who served as Mr. Freshman 2019-2020. His selfless spirit and positive energy will always be remembered through the impact he made on everyone he met. We are grateful to have known him and for the lasting legacy he left on our Royal Court. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. May his memory continue to inspire future generations of Bison.”

The Harriet Tubman Quad & The Charles R. Drew Hall Stroll Teams, in which Downing was a member as a student, also posted a statement to their Instagram account in tribute to him.

“In honor of Jeremiah Downing, a brother, a leader, a confidant, and a light to all who knew him. Jeremiah’s infectious energy and boundless joy lit up every room he entered, leaving a lasting impact on everyone lucky enough to cross his path. Thank you for being a friend to so many — you will be missed more than words can say. Your Quadrew family loves you and will forever honor your legacy. Rest in eternal peace, Jeremiah.”