Western Kentucky football has named former Jackson State coach Kali James as the program's defensive tackles coach this morning.

James joins the Hilltoppers after serving as Jackson State's defensive line coach/ run-game coordinator in 2024. In his sole season with the Tigers, James helped guide the team to the SWAC Championship and a Cricket Celebration Bowl victory against South Carolina State.

James brings a wealth of knowledge and results to the Hilltoppers program. In 2024, Jackson State ranked sixth in FCS scoring defense (17.1 PPG allowed) and fourth in total defense (275.7 YPG allowed). Additionally, the Tigers ranked 18th nationally in takeaways and 13th in rushing yards per game allowed (110.6). The Jackson State Tigers's dominant defense led them to a resounding victory over South Carolina State in the 2024 Celebration Bowl.

Despite such impressive numbers, Hilltoppers head coach Tyson Helton may be most impressed by James' ability to lead a pass-rushing unit. Jackson State ranked 18th in the FCS in sacks and constantly gave opposing quarterbacks nightmares.

Jackson State's defensive efforts last season showcased Kali James's ability to build a sound defensive line that can defend the run and pass; however, his talents do not end there.

James's player development was another facet of his skillset that shined at Jackson State. He oversaw a unit that included special players such as Joshua Nobles and Jeremiah Williams. Under James's guidance, Nobles notched a career-high in sacks (9) and Williams notched a career-high in tackles (56).

Nobles and Williams career seasons also led to major national recognition. Nobles earned an Honorable Mention All-American by BOXTOROW and First Team All-SWAC honors. On the other hand, Jeremiah Williams was named a Third Team All-American by FCS Football Central.

Prior to an amazing stint with the Tigers, Kali James served two years as a defensive line graduate assistant and assistant defensive line coach for Florida. He gained additional experience at schools such as Eagles Landing Christian Academy and South Carolina University.

Before launching his coaching career, James excelled as a defensive tackle at Tuskegee from 2016-19. He earned SIAC Newcomer of the Year honors and served as team captain. His impressive collegiate career included 76 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

James completed his Psychology degree at Tuskegee, where his leadership earned him the Golden Tiger Man of Character Award. Now, James aims to bring that same leadership to his defensive line unit at Western Kentucky University.