Head coach Aaron James is no stranger to Tuskegee football as he led the Golden Tigers to a 42-5 record as the starting quarterback from 1998 to 2001.

The Tuskegee Golden Tigers released their 2024 football schedule as they prepare for another postseason run under second-year head coach Aaron James. James took over in January last year after serving as the team's offensive coordinator. The former Golden Tiger quarterback led Tuskegee to an impressive 7-4 overall record and a 6-2 record in the SIAC. The Golden Tigers fell short of the championship game after a crushing 35-10 loss to Miles College, but they expect to be right in the thick of championship contention again in 2024.

“I am very excited about our upcoming schedule, which consists of some key non-conference opponents in representatives from the CIAA and two Division 1 SWAC programs,” James said. “These opportunities will not only allow us to showcase our talents to our normal fan base and supporters, but also give us the chance to show the pride and culture of Tuskegee football as a whole. Playing in the SIAC already provides us with a very strong strength of schedule, but we have added these out of conference games to continue to push ourselves so that we may be prepared in any situation.”

The Tuskegee Golden Tigers kick off their 2024 schedule in the Cramton Bowl against Johnson C. Smith on Sept. 1. This matchup marks the fourth consecutive Beoing Red Tail Classic between these two teams. The next week, Tuskegee travels to Louisiana to take on the Grambling State Tigers. After a bye, the Golden Tigers finally have their home opener on Sept. 21 against Savannah State. They travel to Jacksonville to play Edward Waters before going back up north to play Morehouse in the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic.

The Golden Tigers stay on the road as they play Lane on Oct. 12. They have a brief stint at home as they play Kentucky State before heading out again to play Central State in Ohio. Tuskegee heads back to Georgia to play Clark Atlanta, then they wrap up their SIAC schedule at home against Miles. On Nov. 28, the Golden Tigers play their final regular season game against Alabama State in the annual Turkey Day Classic.