The Voice alum Victor Solomon is gracing America once again with his talent, this time on the newest season of American Idol. Solomon, who competed in Season 20 of The Voice back in 2021, auditioned for Season 23 of American Idol and received his “Golden Ticket” to Hollywood.

During his audition for The Voice, he earned chair turns from Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton; Kelly Clarkson was the only judge who did not turn their chair. Solomon ended up choosing John Legend as his coach. He won the battle round after going up against Deion Warren. He then faced off against Gean Garcia during the knockout round, where Legend declared him the winner once again.

Out of Legend’s four remaining artists, Victor won the most votes during the live playoffs and advanced to the semi-finals. He was one of the four singers who automatically proceeded to the finals there after his performance garnered enough public votes once again. Solomon ended up coming in fifth place during the competition.

Victor has performed live and released his music after his experience on The Voice. He released the song “The Power Song” in 2023 and gave Legend credit for helping him perfect it. “Thank you to @johnlegend @jonathannelsonmusic @trentshelby @trinitysrt @lelunddurond and @thankgod4cody for your mastery input on the single!!!!” he shared on his social media. “I’ve been working on it for a little over a year because I had to make sure we put out the right sound. Just know, there is more music on the way!!!

Solomon, who is a Chicago native, is an alumnus of North Carolina A&T University. He also served as the 2020-2021 Mister North Carolina A&T and won the 2021 Mister HBCU pageant while he was a contestant on The Voice. He is also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. After graduating from North Carolina A&T, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a music career.

This is not the first time an HBCU student has made it on American Idol. Last season, Alabama State University student Justice Murphy auditioned in Tuskeegee and made it to the Hollywood audition. Unfortunately, Murphy did not become one of the Top 24 semifinalists.