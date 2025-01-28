Michael Vick has made another splash hire to his Norfolk State coaching staff as he adds former HBCU star Tory Woodbury as his special teams coordinator, per a report by John Brice of Football Scoop.

Woodbury, a former NFL quarterback, brings a wealth of experience to Norfolk State. He played for the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets before transitioning into an enduring coaching career. Most recently, Woodbury served as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator for the Howard Bison during the 2024 season.

Prior to his role at Howard, Woodbury spent five seasons coaching in the NFL. He worked as assistant special teams coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams and played a key role in helping the team secure a Super Bowl championship three years ago. Woodbury also boasts nearly a decade of collegiate coaching experience, including stints as an offensive coordinator.

Woodbury is the latest addition to Vick’s growing coaching lineup at Norfolk State, which includes assistants with a mix of college and professional experience. Vick recently announced Rob Whitcomb as Norfolk State's offensive coordinator. Whitcomb and Tory Woodbury are the latest editions to his coaching staff as Norfolk State prepares for signing day.

The former NFL quarterback has also been active in recruiting for Norfolk State, signing players such as former Kennesaw State quarterback James Woods III, former USF quarterback Israel Carter, former Pitt defensive end David Ojiegbe, and former UTSA defensive tackle Nick Booker-Brown.

Vick, a former Pro Bowl quarterback and NFL MVP finalist, is in his first season leading the Norfolk State football program. Since announcing his move into coaching, he has worked to establish a strong foundation for the Spartans, combining experienced hires with promising talent.

Norfolk State will begin its 2025 campaign under Vick’s leadership later this year, aiming to compete at a high level with its reinvigorated coaching staff and roster in a competitive MEAC.