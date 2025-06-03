An HBCU administrator has been hit with a lawsuit filed by Tony Buzbee's law firm. Texas Southern Athletic Director Kevin Granger has been accused of sexual assault by a staff member and has been placed on leave as the university investigates the incident.

Per a statement obtained by KHOU 11 on Monday, The Buzbee Law Firm claimed Granger had invited the staff member into his office, where he proceeded to ask her if she was recording him. The statement said he went on to ask her “increasingly vulgar and graphic” questions and ultimately asked her for sex while he inappropriately touched her. Buzbee's law firm also claims Granger told the woman he could “help her career” if she complied with his requests.

“The lawsuit further details that (the alleged victim) bravely resisted Granger's advances and was ultimately able to extricate herself from Granger's office,” the statement says. “Reports have been made with the Houston Police Department, the EEOC, and the Human Resources department at TSU.”

Texas Southern issued a statement obtained by HBCU Legends, saying,

“Dear Tigers and Tiger Families,

In the coming days, you may see media coverage regarding allegations of misconduct involving a senior member of the Texas Southern University leadership team. This afternoon, the university was made aware of these serious allegations through the filing of a civil lawsuit.

Article Continues Below

While the university is not named as a party in the litigation, please be assured that Texas Southern University takes all allegations of misconduct seriously. In alignment with our policies and values, we have initiated an independent investigation to ensure a fair and thorough review of the matter. The executive in question has been placed on administrative leave.

The safety and well-being of all members of our community, students, student-athletes, faculty, and staff, remain our highest priority. Due to the sensitive nature of this matter and to preserve the integrity of the investigative process, the university will not offer any further comments at this time.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

Tony Buzbee and the Buzbee Law Firm has been linked to several high-profile cases involving alleged sexual misconduct. In December, Buzbee issued a lawsuit against Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, for allegedly drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000. Carter vehemently denied the allegations and Buzbee ultimately dropped his lawsuit.

In April, Buzbee filed a case against Shannon Sharpe for alleged sexual assault. The 13-page, $50 million lawsuit was filed in Nevada alleging Sharpe had committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery, and that he engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress.