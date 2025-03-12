Jay-Z appears to have been exonerated of sexual assault allegations after a newly surfaced recording reveals that the woman who accused him stated he never harmed her. In the audio obtained by ABC News, the accuser, identified as Jane Doe, told private investigators that her attorney, Tony Buzbee, encouraged her to sue the rapper despite having no direct claim against him, ABC reports.

ABC News obtains audio of Jay-Z’s accuser admitting that Tony Buzbee pushed her to go after Jay-Z. There is also audio of Jane Doe telling Buzbee that the incident never happened. (🎥 ABC News) pic.twitter.com/mQOTIzCrPK — ITSBIZKIT.COM 🌎 (@ITSBIZKITPOSTS) March 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

“He was just there, but he didn't have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?” an investigator asked in the recording.

“Yeah,” Jane Doe replied.

The lawsuit, which originally named Sean “Diddy” Combs when it was filed in October 2023, was later amended in December to include Jay-Z. The allegations stemmed from an alleged assault at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000, when Jane Doe was 13. However, the case was dropped in February 2024, with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, has maintained that the rapper has never met Jane Doe, emphasizing that “the tape speaks for itself.” Spiro also dismissed any notion that the private investigators who obtained the recording pressured Jane Doe into making her statements.

“She voluntarily met, spoke to them, and told them her truth, which was under no circumstances did Mr. Carter do this,” Spiro stated.

Legal Battle Takes a New Turn

Despite withdrawing the lawsuit, Jane Doe insists she stands by her claims. In court filings, she cited “fear of intimidation and retaliation from Jay-Z and/or his associates or fans” as the reason for dropping the case. She also denied that Buzbee pushed her to sue Jay-Z or that she fabricated any part of her story.

Buzbee, for his part, strongly refuted the accusation that he coerced Jane Doe into naming Jay-Z in the lawsuit. “That is a blatant lie that is directly contrary to all the documentary evidence,” he said.

The fallout from these developments has prompted Jay-Z to take legal action of his own. He has filed a defamation lawsuit against both Jane Doe and Buzbee, arguing that the false allegations have caused harm to his reputation and family.

“It's tough to hear a false lie said about you, spread through the internet, and affecting your children,” Spiro noted, emphasizing the toll the allegations have taken on the Carter family.

As the legal battle shifts, Jay-Z and his team appear determined to clear his name once and for all.