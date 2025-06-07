Texas Southern Athletic Director Kevin Granger is denying all allegations of sexual assault after a lawsuit was filed by Tony Buzbee’s law firm. Granger has been placed on leave as the university continues to investigate the incident.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a Texas Southern staff member who alleges that Granger groped her vagina and breast and used vulgar language towards her while she was in his office. Granger is being represented by Attorney Letitia Quinones-Hollins, who released a statement saying that the claims against Granger are untrue.

“These are serious allegations, and they deserve a serious response, which we will make at the appropriate time and in court,” Quinones-Hollins wrote. “In the meantime, I can tell you that no sexual assault occurred, and any indication that it did is false. Dr. Granger is an incredibly well-respected part of the TSU community, and his work there, over many years, has created opportunities for the school and its students that did not exist before.”

According to the lawsuit, Granger solicited a staff member for sex when she was in his office, claiming that doing so would “help her career.” According to the lawsuit, Granger began by improperly feeling the victim down in inappropriate places and inquiring whether she was wearing a wire or filming him.

For thirty-two years, Granger has been associated with Texas Southern first as a standout basketball player and then as an athletic administrator. In 2019, he was promoted to the position of athletic director. Granger has not commented on the allegations. On June 3, however, the university issued a press release claiming that it is aware of the accusations and is looking into them.

“Texas Southern University became aware of the allegations involving a senior member of the leadership team following the filing of civil litigation,” said the statement from Communications Manager Kerrigan Williams. “The University takes all allegations of misconduct seriously, as the safety of our students, student-athletes, and employees is our top priority. As a standard practice, the University does not comment on pending litigation.”

Article Continues Below

On the other hand, Buzbee's sexual misconduct cases against prominent Black men, such as former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and rap moguls Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs, have made him a more contentious figure. Also, on June 3, his office released a statement claiming that Granger used inappropriate language with the victim, who has not been named.

“The Buzbee Law Firm filed suit today in Harris County State Court on behalf of [the alleged victim] against Kevin Granger, Athletic Director for TSU. The case alleges that on April 30, 2025, Athletic Director Granger invited [the alleged victim] to his office. While there, Granger repeatedly asked [the alleged victim] if she was ‘recording him' or ‘wearing a wire' while he proceeded to inappropriately pat her down.

The statement continued, “The lawsuit further alleges that Granger continued to question [the alleged victim] about her relationship history and if she had ever been romantically involved with a colleague. According to the suit, Granger’s questions became increasingly vulgar and graphic. As set forth in the lawsuit, Granger ultimately propositioned [the alleged victim] seeking sex while at the same time groping her breasts and vagina and manipulating her hand onto his erect penis. According to the facts set forth in detail in the suit, Granger told [the alleged victim] if she would comply with his requests, he could ‘help her career.’

“The lawsuit further details that [the alleged victim] bravely resisted Granger’s advances and was ultimately able to extricate herself from Granger’s office.

“Reports have been made with the Houston Police Department, the EEOC, and the Human Resources department at TSU.”