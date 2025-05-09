Clark Atlanta University alumna Dr. Cameisha Clark was tragically killed last week on the campus of the college where she worked. Clark was the dean of student affairs at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, California.

News reports in the Los Angeles area state that the male suspect entered the building and started shooting while Clark was working in her office. Clark and her receptionist, who has yet to be identified, were the only two people shot. On Monday, Clark passed away from her injuries. The other victim is still recovering.

The suspect, Jesse Figueroa, 40, a former campus security guard, was eventually captured by police. Figueroa has been charged by the district attorney's office in Los Angeles County with murder and attempted murder, among other charges. No explanation has been offered for the shooting. The maximum penalty for Figueroa, if found guilty as charged, is life in state prison.

“We are beyond devastated,” Clark’s family said, according to KTLA in Los Angeles. “Cameisha’s life was taken from us far too soon, in an act of senseless violence that no woman should ever have to endure. She was an amazing person who didn’t deserve this. She was living her best life, doing the work she loved.”

Clark was a three-time graduate of Clark Atlanta. She was also a graduate of Mays High School in Atlanta. Two months ago, the university congratulated Clark on her new position at Spartan College on social media. Clark Atlanta honored her as a leader and advocate in a social media post on Wednesday morning.

The university intends to honor Clark at its baccalaureate ceremony on May 18. Additionally, a $10,000 scholarship is being established in her honor by Clark Atlanta.

“Dr. Cameisha Clark exemplified the Panther spirit,” said the university’s president, George T. French, Jr. “She lived with purpose, led with heart, and leaves behind a legacy that will continue to uplift and inspire the CAU Nation for generations to come.”