Super Bowl LX is today. And like most Super Bowls, it is filled with HBCU excellence. HBCU alumni have been significant in the NFL since the early days of the league. From Robert “Stonewall” Jackson being the first player drafted out of an HBCU in 1950, to Doug Williams being the first Black quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP, HBCU alumni have always been pivotal to the big game. Although only one player on the Seahawks and Eagles has HBCU ties, there are several coaches and even referees who have an HBCU as a part of their journey.

Terrell Jennings, New England Patriots Running Back

Terrell Jennings, the New England Patriots running back, is the only HBCU player this year suiting up for the Super Bowl. A former Florida A&M Rattler, Jennings signed as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He played four seasons at FAMU from 2019 to 2023, where he finished his career with 1,754 yards on 381 attempts and 24 touchdowns.

He was a part of the Celebration Bowl-winning team led by Willie Simmons that beat Howard 30–26 and capped off one of the best seasons in Florida A&M history. Jennings looks to be the latest HBCU player to win a Super Bowl, following Fayetteville State’s Joshua Williams, who won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Terrell Williams, New England Patriots Defensive Coordinator

Terrell Williams is the New England Patriots' defensive coordinator. While Terrell Williams is not an alumnus of North Carolina A&T, he's consistently represented the Aggies on the sidelines in a few games this season and has even worn North Carolina A&T apparel, giving the institution that boasts the largest student enrollment of any HBCU the spotlight.

North Carolina A&T was Williams' second stop on his coaching journey, as he served as defensive line coach from 1999 to 2001. He made his leap to the NFL in 2012 as defensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders and then went on to work with the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, and Detroit Lions before getting his call-up to be defensive coordinator for Mike Vrabel’s Patriots.

Milton Patterson, New England Patriots Defensive Assistant

Milton Patterson is a New England Patriots defensive assistant. The Patriots' defense boasts two other coaches with HBCU ties. Patterson, a Jackson State alum, serves as a defensive assistant for the Patriots and has a history of developing talent. He was a part of Willie Simmons’ Florida A&M Celebration Bowl-winning staff, where he worked closely with the linebacker and SWAC Defensive Player of the Year Isaiah Majors.

He also has significant coaching experience in the HBCU ranks at Jackson State, Clark Atlanta, Alabama State, Mississippi Valley State, and Fayetteville State.

Zach Kuhr, New England Patriots Inside Linebackers Coach

Zak Kuhr is the inside linebackers coach for the Seattle Seahawks. Kuhr served as offensive coordinator for Edward Waters in 2009 before making his leap to the NFL. He served two seasons with the Tigers before making a move to Ohio State as an intern in the 2011 season.

After a stint as an assistant coach at Texas in 2019, he became the defensive quality control coach for the Tennessee Titans in 2020. After working as a defensive assistant for the New York Giants in 2024, he was eventually hired to Vrabel’s staff as the inside linebackers coach.

Leslie Frazier, Seattle Seahawks' Assistant Head Coach

Leslie Frazier is the Seattle Seahawks' assistant head coach. Frazier is an Alcorn State alumnus who has played in the NFL for 25 seasons. A former undrafted free agent signee for the Chicago Bears in 1981, he was a standout at Alcorn State as a defensive back. While with the Braves, he set a school record in his sophomore season ,securing nine interceptions.

The talent he showcased at Alcorn ultimately served him well in the NFL, as he won a Super Bowl with the Bears in 1985. Shortly after, in 1988, he began his coaching career at Trinity College, where he served as head coach. He also once served as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2010 to 2013.

Quinshon Odom, Seattle Seahawks' Offensive Assistant

Quinshon Odom is a Seattle Seahawks offensive assistant. Odom is a former standout quarterback for Shaw University, and he is no stranger to championship competition. As a freshman, Odom was a standout for the Bears in the CIAA and eventually led them to seize a conference championship. He eventually graduated in 2013. In 2014, he finished his career throwing for 3,700 yards and 32 touchdowns.

He immediately entered coaching upon graduating, interning for Eastern Kentucky in 2015 and then being hired as an offensive graduate assistant at Vanderbilt. He made his leap to the NFL in 2021 working with the Buffalo Bills via the Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship. He then got a huge opportunity to become an offensive line coach at the University of Texas, where he worked with the Longhorns for three years. Before that, he served as a quality control coach for the Green Bay Packers for two years.

Ray Ellison, Super Bowl Umpire

This year's Super Bowl will also feature a former HBCU football player patrolling the sidelines as an official. Savannah State alumnus Ray Ellison is set to serve as an umpire on the officiating crew, working his fourth Super Bowl in his career. Ellison started his football journey as an offensive lineman for Savannah State University from 1983 to 1986.

In his following year at Savannah State, he played alongside Shannon Sharpe. He then graduated from Savannah State in 1987 with a degree in Computer Science, which he used to work as an IT engineer before fully committing to becoming an NFL official.