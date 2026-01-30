While New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel has an injury concern for a key player, he’s also had a member of his coaching staff on his mind. However, defensive coordinator Terrell Williams will join the team at the Super Bowl after his prostate cancer diagnosis, according to a post on X by Miek Reiss.

“Mike Vrabel says defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who has been focusing on his recovery from a prostate cancer diagnosis, will travel with the team to Super Bowl LX.”

Williams, who is 51 years old, collapsed during practice on Aug. 4. The team said it was because of dehydration. The diagnosis came in September.

Patriots DC Terrell Williams hoping to give team a lift

The Patriots turned their defensive play-calling over to inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr.

Williams has been a longtime coach for Vrabel through the years, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Williams has served as one of Vrabel's closest aids for years,” Jennifer Streeter wrote. “He joined Vrabel’s coaching staff with the Tennessee Titans back in 2018 as the defensive line coach and worked his way up to assistant head coach in 2023. During the 2024 season, when Vrabel was in between head coaching jobs, Williams served as the Detroit Lions’ run game coordinator and D-line coach before reuniting with Vrabel — as expected — in New England.”

Earlier this season, Vrabel talked about Williams being in “good spirits.”

“I appreciate you all [the media] asking … Terrell will be around,” Vrabel said. “I don't quite fully know in what capacity, but he will be around and involved. So we'll continue to just make sure there is a good plan for everything that happens, just like we always have been.”

Patriots QB Drake Maye said Williams has a strong influence on the team.

“Coach T, it's awesome seeing him around,” Maye said with a smile. “Anytime he's around, it brings joy to us. It brings joy to the locker room. It brings joy to see his face, see how he's doing. Just praying for him.”