The University of Washington has named Robert J. Jones as its 34th president, making history as the first African American to lead the institution. Announced on February 3, 2025, Jones will officially step into the role on August 1, following President Ana Mari Cauce’s tenure.

Jones brings a wealth of leadership experience, most recently serving as chancellor of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign since 2016. Under his leadership, the university expanded its academic reach, strengthened research partnerships, and launched the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, the world’s first engineering-based medical school.

He also played a major role in initiatives like the Chicago Quantum Exchange and the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Chicago, positioning Illinois as a powerhouse in scientific innovation. Additionally, he led a record-breaking $2.7 billion philanthropic campaign, securing two of the largest private gifts in the university’s history.

Beyond research, Jones has been a strong advocate for accessibility in higher education. He introduced the Illinois Commitment program, which provides four years of free tuition to in-state students from families earning less than $75,000. His dedication to fostering diversity led to the appointment of the university’s first vice chancellor for diversity, equity, and inclusion, reinforcing his commitment to an inclusive academic environment. Under his leadership, Illinois became a model for modern land-grant universities, honoring tradition while embracing innovation.

A Georgia native, Jones earned his bachelor’s degree in agronomy from Fort Valley State College, followed by a master’s in crop physiology from the University of Georgia and a doctorate from the University of Missouri. His academic career began at the University of Minnesota, where he spent over three decades as a plant physiologist and administrator. Recognized for his contributions to crop sciences and agronomy, he is a fellow of the American Society of Agronomy and the Crop Science Society of America.

Jones is also a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., being widely recognized for his leadership and impact in education. His fraternity recently celebrated his appointment, stating: “Congratulations to Brother Dr. Robert J. Jones on becoming the new President of the University of Washington! A distinguished leader in education, Brother Jones was previously recognized as Chancellor of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and received Phi Beta Sigma’s IMAGE Award in Education at Conclave Myrtle Beach.”

In addition to his university leadership, Jones serves as chair of the Board of Directors for the Association of American Universities and leads the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, further underscoring his influence in higher education.

As he prepares to take the helm at the University of Washington, Jones is expected to bring his visionary leadership, commitment to innovation, and dedication to student success to Seattle. His ability to connect academia, government, and industry will be instrumental as UW continues to expand its global impact.

Jones and his wife, Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones, a musculoskeletal diagnostic radiologist, will soon call Seattle home. As he steps into this new role, the University of Washington community eagerly anticipates a future of growth, excellence, and transformative leadership.