Last week, HBCU alumnus and rising NASCAR star Rajah Caruth secured a major victory in just his second career race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, winning at Nashville Motor Speedway on Friday night. Caruth, a Winston-Salem State alumnus, held off points leader Corey Heim to win, despite Heim challenging for the lead in the final laps. A late battle between Heim and Layne Riggs for second gave Caruth the edge to secure the victory. Heim finished second, with Riggs taking third.

In a post-race interview with Fox Sports 1, the event's broadcaster, Rajah Caruth discussed his mindset leading up to the race.

“I was just asking myself, how bad do I want it. I just try my best and we had clean air and their stuff was better, but I just I just did my best. That was it.”

Article Continues Below

Rajah Caruth's performance drew the praise of Stephen A. Smith, who showed him love for his accomplishment on a recent edition of ESPN's First Take.

“I mean, I gotta wipe my tears, Molly. Listen, I don’t wanna get emotional, but I’m proud of the young fella, I’m proud of the young fella handling his business the way that he did. Those last 15 laps, he had to go. He had some champions on his heels, but he handled his business. Held it down and ended up winning for the first time in Nashville, second time overall he’s won one of these races.

Smith continued his praise of Caruth, “I’m very, very proud of this young man and what he’s doing, the way he’s representing the Rams. I love it, I love it, I love it. Any time I see great things from Winston-Salem State, I’m incredibly happy. Because I tell people all the time, don’t judge a book by its cover, there’s a whole bunch of talent at HBCUs throughout this country. Make no mistake about it, I’m just one of many, okay? But this obviously somebody special, and to come from my alma mater, I’m always going to big up Winston-Salem State. I’m so proud. Way to go, my brother, way to go. Very proud, very proud.”