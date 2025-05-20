Where them grads at? This past weekend, Virginia State University celebrated its 2025 spring commencement ceremonies. Following an unexpected moment directed by Virginia State President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah, graduates in both ceremonies performed the viral “Boots on the Ground” dance. The moment has since gone viral on social media.

The VSU Multipurpose Center served as the venue for two commencement ceremonies. Honors were given to graduates of the College of Education and the College of Humanities & Social Sciences at the 8:30 a.m. event. The College of Agriculture, College of Engineering & Technology, College of Natural & Health Sciences, and Reginald F. Lewis College of Business all recognized their graduates at the 1:30 p.m. ceremony.

‘Boots on the Ground’ has become a staple at HBCUs. The song’s creator, 803Fresh, filmed the music video at South Carolina State University. The video features members of the Divine Nine, students, alumni, and the March 101 Band. 803Fresh live-streamed the whole experience on social media.

“Iconic, man, South Carolina State. Do you see that? (pointing to the scoreboard) Do you see the middle of that field? Do you know how much history is down here, man?“ And for a little, small old me, (from) a little, small town called Wagner, South Carolina. It’s definitely different for me.”

The “Where them fans at?” movement, a call-and-response dance inspired by the lively ambiance of Southern Black gatherings, contributed to the success of the artist's breakthrough track. Due to its catchy beat and impactful words, it quickly became the song of Black Trail Rides, a growing cultural phenomenon that blends horseback riding with music, food, and group celebration. The song's viral fame was further cemented by TikTok challenges and fan videos from Southern events.

“Boots on the Ground” isn’t just a song—it’s a movement. “I’m just proud to be one of the representatives for South Carolina that is actually doing something that’s positive. Man. We definitely promote peace. We promote positivity, man. So very overwhelming.” 803Fresh said on-site. “It’s overwhelming to see everybody that is showing up to support—it is dope.”