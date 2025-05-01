Hopefully the students at South Carolina State University have their fans ready! Wagner, South Carolina native and artist 803Fresh invited both students and alumni to be in the music video for his hit song “Boots on the Ground.” The video features members of the Divine Nine, students, alumni, and the March 101 Band showcasing the culture and community of HBCUs. 803Fresh live streamed the experience on social media.

“Iconic man, South Carolina State. Do you see that? (pointing to the scoreboard) Do you see the middle of that field? Do you know how much history is down here, man?“ And for a little, small old me, (from) a little, small town called Wagner, South Carolina. It’s definitely different for me.”

A call-and-response dance based on the joyous atmosphere of Southern Black parties, the “Where them fans at?” trend helped the artist's breakthrough single become popular. Black trail rides, a burgeoning cultural phenomenon that combines horseback riding with music, cuisine, and communal celebration, swiftly adopted it as their anthem due to its catchy beat and powerful lyrics. Fan videos and TikTok challenges from Southern events solidified the song's viral success.

“Boots on the Ground” isn’t just a song—it’s a movement. “I’m just proud to be one of the representatives for South Carolina that is actually doing something that’s positive. Man. We definitely promote peace. We promote positivity, man. So very overwhelming.” 803Fresh said on-site. “It’s overwhelming to see everybody that is showing up to support—it is dope.”

In an interview with Rolling Out, 803Fresh explained what inspired the hit song.

“Man, I was at a trail ride, and I noticed the vibe was kinda low,” 803Fresh recalls. “That’s when it hit me, ‘boots on the ground.’ It’s a phrase that already exists in the line dancing community, but I wanted to flip it, bring it to life in a way that would make everybody wanna move.”

As he continues to rise, 803Fresh is quick to give credit to his village for helping him see the bigger picture. He acknowledges important media outlets like Star Studio and The Music Gang for enhancing his sound, as well as Snake Eyes Music Group for supporting him.

803Fresh honored the South Carolina State University community before the filming wrapped up in Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina.

“They gave me a hat, so I feel like I went here… I feel like alumni myself,” he said.