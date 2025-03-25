This weekend, Florida A&M head football coach James Colzie III went viral, but in a way that no one would expect. Known for leading the Rattlers as head football coach, Colzie has a unique offseason passion. During the spring, he trades his headset for a face mask, moonlighting as a college softball umpire.

When they talk about “being married to the game,” they're talking about James Colzie III. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/SxcQza2fSr — College Sports Only 🏈 🏀 ⚾️ (@CollegeSportsO) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 50-year-old's dual roles garnered national headlines recently when viewers from across the country spotted him behind home plate during a marquee top-25 NCAA Division I softball matchup between Auburn and Mississippi State on March 9th, broadcast on the SEC Network. ESPN specifically highlighted the amazing human interest story on the broadcast, causing massive conversations in the HBCU and broader sports world.

The moment immediately went viral, spotlighting a very interesting second passion for Colzie that he's honed in some way for the majority of his life. Colzie's connection to softball officiating is no accident. His love for sports extends far beyond the gridiron.

A South Miami Senior High School graduate, Colzie excelled as a multi-sport athlete, showcasing his talent in baseball as a center fielder with an impressive .300 batting average. His passion for the game carried him to Florida State University in 1994, where he played collegiate baseball for the Seminoles, alongside being a defensive back for the football team.

After college, Colzie pursued his diamond dreams professionally, spending two years in the Montreal Expos' minor league system following a stint in the NFL after being signed by the Tampa Bay Buccanears. His career as a softball umpire began long before his name recently went viral. Reports from Football Scoop reveal that Colzie has been officiating softball in the SEC and Big Ten since as far back as 2009, showcasing nearly 15 years of experience in calling games on the diamond.

Colzie’s responsibilities are vast. During the fall, he guides Florida A&M’s football program, working tirelessly to prepare the Rattlers for success on the field. Yet in the spring, Colzie juggles his job to maintain Florida A&M's place as contenders in an increasingly competitive SWAC while also continuing his long-time passion of being a college softball umpire.

Even while being an umpire, Colzie is hard at work for Florida A&M during Spring football season. He's been leading practices ever since March 18th for the team as they prepare for the Orange and Green Spring game on April 12th. The practice will be needed as Colzie and Florida A&M start the season with a return to the Orange Blossom Classic for a 2023 Celebration Bowl rematch against Florida A&M.